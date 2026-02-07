BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Maplebear Inc. $CART

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 78.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 2,288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 48.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 42.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $222,161.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 404,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,337.40. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 14.09%.The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

About Maplebear

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers’ existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

