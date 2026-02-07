BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,852 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Celsius were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Celsius by 493.0% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 28,286 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 47,281 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 1,060.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Celsius Trading Up 5.4%

NASDAQ CELH opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.89. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $66.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.05.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.68 million. Celsius had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.24 per share, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 216,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,778,490.28. This trade represents a 4.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

