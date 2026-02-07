BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 79,027 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 11,354.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 79,027 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at $91,964,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 642.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 465,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,460,000 after acquiring an additional 403,107 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,050,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after acquiring an additional 157,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,035,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,962,000 after acquiring an additional 132,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NFG stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12 month low of $69.93 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.13.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.15. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 27.65%.The firm had revenue of $651.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $101.00 price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.