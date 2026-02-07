Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 17,032 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,032 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.1%

KNSL opened at $414.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $349.00 and a twelve month high of $512.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.20.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

Kinsale Capital Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $470.00 to $422.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:KNSL) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.