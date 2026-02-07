Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 58,127.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,973 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Credo Technology Group worth $18,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 110.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 29,645 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.54.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $350,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,993.10. This trade represents a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $3,502,675.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,299,870 shares in the company, valued at $802,414,441.90. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 917,976 shares of company stock valued at $136,567,647. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 13.6%

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72 and a beta of 2.65. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $213.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.88.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $268.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

