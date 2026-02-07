Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 93,253 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 433,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,253 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $21,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $215,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 9.51%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley sold 17,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $944,197.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,593.17. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Evercore upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

Featured Stories

