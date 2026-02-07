Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 38,502 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,502 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $21,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 90.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $27.00 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.18 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $22.00 target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company’s core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

