Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 3,988.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902,110 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.90% of OneSpaWorld worth $19,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 13,213,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,851 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 105.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,210 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,320,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after buying an additional 272,570 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 925,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 245,085 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Wave Global LP bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth $4,532,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 509,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,205.23. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 154,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,165.22. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,569 shares of company stock worth $685,827. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSW shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

