Bessemer Group Inc. Has $13.04 Million Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 1,065.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,954 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.93% of Phreesia worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 243.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Phreesia by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 113,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 61.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 364,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 138,877 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 165.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 130,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 81,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $441,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho set a $22.00 price objective on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $736.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $120.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.98 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 6,585 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $112,010.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 174,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,701.62. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $44,260.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 160,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,648.38. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 60,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,817 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phreesia, Inc (NYSE: PHR) is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company’s cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

