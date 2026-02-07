Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SouthState Bank were worth $28,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SouthState Bank by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of SouthState Bank by 7.7% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in SouthState Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in SouthState Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SouthState Bank from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on SouthState Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

SouthState Bank Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:SSB opened at $107.93 on Friday. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 52 week low of $77.74 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $686.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.88 million. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

SouthState Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

SouthState Bank Profile

SouthState Bank (NYSE: SSB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its subsidiary, SouthState Bank, the company serves businesses, institutions and individuals with deposit, lending and treasury management solutions. Its core business lines include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate lending, consumer mortgages and home equity loans.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit products, SouthState Bank offers specialized services such as treasury and cash management, merchant services, payment solutions and online banking.

