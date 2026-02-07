Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $57.00 Price Target at HSBC

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by HSBC from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Phillip Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $412.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,176,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,863,000 after buying an additional 403,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,091,641,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,677,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,717,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,315 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.