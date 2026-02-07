Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.0751. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.1179, with a volume of 26,085 shares.

Aura Systems Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc (OTCMKTS:AUSI) is a niche provider of wireless communication products and radio frequency (RF) solutions. The company focuses on the design and manufacture of broadband wireless access systems, including point-to-multipoint radios, RF power amplifiers, and related subsystems. Its product portfolio serves both commercial and government customers, offering secure and high-capacity links for data, voice and video transmission over licensed and unlicensed frequency bands.

Founded in the early 1980s and headquartered in Calabasas, California, Aura Systems has developed expertise in integrating RF front-end modules for wireless local area networks (WLAN), wide area networks (WAN) and private radio networks.

