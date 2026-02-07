Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 92.40 and last traded at GBX 94.01. 354,489 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 269,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.20.

Augmentum Fintech Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.04. The company has a market cap of £151.56 million and a PE ratio of -12.58.

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX (1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Augmentum Fintech had a net margin of 956.37% and a return on equity of 62.05%.

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector.

Europe’s leading publicly listed fintech fund, Augmentum launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

Their portfolio of fintech companies includes Tide, Zopa, iwoca and RetailBook.

