Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at BTIG Research

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $220.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atlassian from $216.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.32.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of TEAM opened at $94.72 on Friday. Atlassian has a one year low of $92.32 and a one year high of $326.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.55, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 9,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.46, for a total transaction of $1,501,273.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 242,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,909,346.32. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $1,178,647.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 237,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,538,058.55. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 566,379 shares of company stock worth $82,730,694 in the last 90 days. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 60.4% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Atlassian

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat — Atlassian reported $1.22 EPS vs. $1.12 expected and revenue of $1.59B (vs. $1.54B est.), with revenue up ~23% y/y, a near-term fundamental positive for growth momentum. Atlassian Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations

Q2 beat — Atlassian reported $1.22 EPS vs. $1.12 expected and revenue of $1.59B (vs. $1.54B est.), with revenue up ~23% y/y, a near-term fundamental positive for growth momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, citing resilient enterprise spending and accelerating AI adoption — supports the company’s multi-quarter revenue outlook. Atlassian Raises Annual Revenue Forecast (Reuters)

Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, citing resilient enterprise spending and accelerating AI adoption — supports the company’s multi-quarter revenue outlook. Positive Sentiment: Company targets 20%+ annual revenue growth through FY27 and cites record cloud revenue and AI integrations — a constructive strategic signal if execution continues. Seeking Alpha: Growth Target

Company targets 20%+ annual revenue growth through FY27 and cites record cloud revenue and AI integrations — a constructive strategic signal if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a spike to ~14,021 calls purchased (≈51% above normal), which can indicate tactical bullish positioning by traders.

Unusual options activity — a spike to ~14,021 calls purchased (≈51% above normal), which can indicate tactical bullish positioning by traders. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets but kept favorable ratings (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, BTIG among others) — reduces near-term implied upside but preserves buy/overweight bias. Benzinga: Analyst Target Changes

Analysts trimmed price targets but kept favorable ratings (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, BTIG among others) — reduces near-term implied upside but preserves buy/overweight bias. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — directors/co‑founders disclosed multiple recent sales (7,665 shares each), a visible negative for investor sentiment and a factor pressuring the stock. SEC Filing: Insider Sales

Insider selling — directors/co‑founders disclosed multiple recent sales (7,665 shares each), a visible negative for investor sentiment and a factor pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald and some other brokers cut price targets sharply (e.g., Cantor to $146), and sector-wide AI fears are amplifying downside pressure. Cantor Fitzgerald Target Cut

Cantor Fitzgerald and some other brokers cut price targets sharply (e.g., Cantor to $146), and sector-wide AI fears are amplifying downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes shares dipped despite the beat as investors worry cloud growth may slow and AI competition/feature rollouts elsewhere increase volatility. Investing.com: Shares Dip

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.