Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16 and last traded at GBX 15.15, with a volume of 3206691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.60.
Atlantic Lithium Trading Down 5.3%
The stock has a market capitalization of £100.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.41.
About Atlantic Lithium
