Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Shares Down 23.1% – Here’s Why

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 839,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 345,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Aston Bay Stock Down 7.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of -1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

Aston Bay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.