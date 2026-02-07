Arch Capital Group (ACGL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 9th. Analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $3.9361 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $100.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.42. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $103.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $756,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 266,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,233,356.22. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $828,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 289,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,267,488.52. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 220,666 shares of company stock worth $20,728,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $4,663,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $26,126,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 52,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,603 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.53.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

