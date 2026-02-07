ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Santander upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.58. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.30. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,647,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 405.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,706,000 after purchasing an additional 947,532 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth about $41,399,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 947,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,267,000 after buying an additional 128,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,721,000. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal is a multinational steel manufacturing company formed in 2006 through the merger of Arcelor and Mittal Steel. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company is one of the world’s largest producers of steel and operates an integrated value chain that spans raw material extraction, steelmaking, processing and distribution. Its product portfolio includes flat and long carbon steel products, coated and specialty steels, tubular products and value-added solutions tailored for sectors such as automotive, construction, household appliances, energy and packaging.

ArcelorMittal’s operations are global in scope, with production facilities, distribution networks and commercial activities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

