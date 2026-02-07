ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Downgraded to Sector Perform Rating by National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$26.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$27.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARX. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. MKM Partners set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut ARC Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised ARC Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.77.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

TSE:ARX opened at C$22.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.00. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$21.14 and a 1-year high of C$31.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.7255139 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Higher operating cash and a larger cash balance improve liquidity and give ARC more flexibility for capital spending and dividends. Q3 2025 earnings summary

Higher operating cash and a larger cash balance improve liquidity and give ARC more flexibility for capital spending and dividends. Positive Sentiment: Significant insider purchases and large institutional buys signal management confidence and strong institutional interest, which can support the stock over time. Insider & institutional activity

Significant insider purchases and large institutional buys signal management confidence and strong institutional interest, which can support the stock over time. Neutral Sentiment: ARC published its year‑end 2025 results and reserves; the release provides updated production/reserve metrics investors will parse for long‑term value but did not on its own provide a clear catalyst. Year‑end 2025 results & reserves

ARC published its year‑end 2025 results and reserves; the release provides updated production/reserve metrics investors will parse for long‑term value but did not on its own provide a clear catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly headline EPS was C$0.46 with a healthy net margin and ROE; slide deck and press release give details for analysts and modelers. Press release / slide deck

Quarterly headline EPS was C$0.46 with a healthy net margin and ROE; slide deck and press release give details for analysts and modelers. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade from National Bankshares (outperform → sector perform) and a trimmed C$26 price target reduced near‑term support from at least one sell‑side shop, weighing on sentiment. Analyst downgrade

Analyst downgrade from National Bankshares (outperform → sector perform) and a trimmed C$26 price target reduced near‑term support from at least one sell‑side shop, weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Q3/2025 showed a steep revenue decline and an enormous year‑over‑year jump in cost of sales and total liabilities—this balance‑sheet and cost volatility raise execution and financing concerns. Earnings detail and liability increase

Q3/2025 showed a steep revenue decline and an enormous year‑over‑year jump in cost of sales and total liabilities—this balance‑sheet and cost volatility raise execution and financing concerns. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target dispersion (median targets below some current levels) and published notes lowering expectations add downward pressure on sentiment. Analyst expectations lowered

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company produces light, medium, and heavy crude, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 163.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 879 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

