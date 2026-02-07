Anson Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Anson Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,571 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 1.2% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. FreeGulliver LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. M Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 383.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

