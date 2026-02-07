Andrew Dakos Purchases 6,000 Shares of Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) Stock

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dakos purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $36,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,453 shares in the company, valued at $237,901.59. This trade represents a 17.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Andrew Dakos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 3rd, Andrew Dakos acquired 10,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $59,700.00.
Total Return Securities Trading Up 1.0%
SWZ stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09.
Total Return Securities Company Profile
Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.
SWZ’s investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.
