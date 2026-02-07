Andrew Dakos Purchases 6,000 Shares of Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) Stock

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dakos purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $36,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,453 shares in the company, valued at $237,901.59. This trade represents a 17.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Dakos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Andrew Dakos acquired 10,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $59,700.00.

Total Return Securities Trading Up 1.0%

SWZ stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09.

Institutional Trading of Total Return Securities

Total Return Securities Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWZ. Matisse Capital raised its position in Total Return Securities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 610,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Total Return Securities by 58.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total Return Securities by 6.7% in the third quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 111,654 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Total Return Securities by 89.6% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Total Return Securities in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ’s investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

Featured Stories

