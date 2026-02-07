Analyzing SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) and BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) and BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SCYNEXIS and BioVie, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCYNEXIS 1 0 1 0 2.00 BioVie 1 0 0 1 2.50

SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 295.26%. Given SCYNEXIS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than BioVie.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

54.4% of SCYNEXIS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of BioVie shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of SCYNEXIS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of BioVie shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SCYNEXIS has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioVie has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCYNEXIS and BioVie”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS $3.75 million 8.49 -$21.29 million ($0.51) -1.49 BioVie N/A N/A -$17.54 million ($7.08) -0.16

BioVie has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SCYNEXIS. SCYNEXIS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SCYNEXIS and BioVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS -862.89% -60.54% -41.77% BioVie N/A -82.42% -74.86%

Summary

SCYNEXIS beats BioVie on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC. It also develops SCY-247 to treat systemic fungal diseases. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No. 3) Limited, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Hansoh (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited, and R-Pharm, CJSC for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ibrexafungerp. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc. and changed its name to BioVie Inc. in July 2016. BioVie Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada.

