Analyzing Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) and Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Profound Medical has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Profound Medical and Reviva Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 1 0 1 0 2.00 Reviva Pharmaceuticals 1 0 7 0 2.75

Profitability

Profound Medical presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.90%. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,063.47%. Given Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reviva Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Profound Medical.

This table compares Profound Medical and Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -275.16% -86.18% -70.55% Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A -20,501.80% -187.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and Reviva Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $10.68 million 22.05 -$27.82 million ($1.34) -4.84 Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.92 million ($0.46) -0.62

Profound Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Reviva Pharmaceuticals. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reviva Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reviva Pharmaceuticals beats Profound Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

(Get Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, adenomyotic tissue, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, osteoid osteoma, and management of benign tumors. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis. It is also developing RP1208 for the treatment of depression and obesity. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.