Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Releases Earnings Results

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Amesite had a negative return on equity of 137.45% and a negative net margin of 1,727.32%.The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Amesite Price Performance

AMST stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 57,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. Amesite has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amesite in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite, Inc (NASDAQ: AMST) is a software company specializing in AI-driven digital learning and training solutions. Its cloud-based platform enables organizations to create, manage and deliver customized online courses and professional development programs. Leveraging machine learning and natural language processing, the platform offers real-time analytics, adaptive content recommendations, multimedia assessments and community collaboration tools to support both synchronous and asynchronous learning.

The company’s primary end markets include corporate enterprises, higher education institutions, government agencies and nonprofit organizations.

