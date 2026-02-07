American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Reduce”.

DCH opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.

Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.

