Altiora Financial Group LLC Buys 46,631 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,631 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,936,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,252,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,865 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,284,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,879,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,298,000 after buying an additional 494,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,245,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after buying an additional 493,704 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIHP opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $30.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region. DIHP was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

