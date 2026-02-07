Altiora Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,445 shares during the period. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises about 2.5% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $13,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $30.21.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.