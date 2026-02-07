AlphaQuest LLC Has $443,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. $CME

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 116.3% during the third quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $304.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $6,738,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,737,468.20. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.37 per share, with a total value of $69,870.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,017,102.70. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $302.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.70 and a 12-month high of $302.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and commentary reinforced the firm’s resilient fee-based franchise — investors reacted to better-than-expected quarterly results and the company hitting a new one-year high after the report. Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 earnings beat and commentary reinforced the firm’s resilient fee-based franchise — investors reacted to better-than-expected quarterly results and the company hitting a new one-year high after the report. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $316 and maintained a buy rating, giving fresh analyst support that can help momentum. Deutsche Bank PT Raise

Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $316 and maintained a buy rating, giving fresh analyst support that can help momentum. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy rating, highlighting CME’s defensive, fee-based franchise and structural growth drivers. Morgan Stanley Note

Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy rating, highlighting CME’s defensive, fee-based franchise and structural growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: RBC nudged its target to $302 (sector perform) — a small technical change that largely preserves prior sentiment. RBC PT Adjustment

RBC nudged its target to $302 (sector perform) — a small technical change that largely preserves prior sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Management confirmed the firm is exploring a CME-issued digital token and tokenized cash pilots (including work with Google), a strategic move that could expand 24/7 crypto/product offerings and new non-trading revenue streams. CME Token Exploration

Management confirmed the firm is exploring a CME-issued digital token and tokenized cash pilots (including work with Google), a strategic move that could expand 24/7 crypto/product offerings and new non-trading revenue streams. Negative Sentiment: CME raised initial and maintenance margins for gold and silver futures (e.g., gold margins to 9% from 8%, silver to 18% from 15%) to manage sharp volatility — measures that can damp trading volume and futures activity in the near term. Margin Hikes

CME raised initial and maintenance margins for gold and silver futures (e.g., gold margins to 9% from 8%, silver to 18% from 15%) to manage sharp volatility — measures that can damp trading volume and futures activity in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Pelican Bay Capital reported selling CME in Q4, signaling at least some institutional trimming that could weigh on sentiment if others follow. Institutional Selling

Pelican Bay Capital reported selling CME in Q4, signaling at least some institutional trimming that could weigh on sentiment if others follow. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan still carries an underweight rating despite updating its target — a reminder there are pockets of skepticism about valuation and upside. JPMorgan Note

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Featured Articles

