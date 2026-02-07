Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 499,570 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 577.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 586,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,570 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $21,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 957.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,919.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.94. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64.

FYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the holding company and parent organization of Frontier Communications, a provider of broadband, voice and video services across the United States. Formed in conjunction with the company’s restructuring and corporate spin-off, Frontier Communications Parent oversees the strategic direction and capital allocation for its operating subsidiaries, which deliver telecommunications solutions to residential and business customers.

The company’s operating units design, build and manage a diversified network infrastructure that includes fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), digital subscriber line (DSL) and fixed wireless technologies.

