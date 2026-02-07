Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of Trimble worth $22,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth $289,254,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,583,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 9,019,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $685,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,283,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,540,000 after acquiring an additional 542,245 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Trimble by 14.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,170,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,285,000 after purchasing an additional 525,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.36.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.93%.The business had revenue of $901.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,747,880.50. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Sawarynski sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $181,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,277.80. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,366 shares of company stock worth $2,044,793. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. KeyCorp raised Trimble from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRMB

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.