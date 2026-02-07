AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 on March 12th

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a 11.6% increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

AllianceBernstein has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a payout ratio of 97.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.8%.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 6.7%

AB stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $957.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AB. Zacks Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore upped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AB

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers a broad range of research-driven strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternative investments. The firm provides active and quantitative portfolio management, drawing on in-house research capabilities to serve the needs of institutional clients, private wealth investors and intermediaries. Its product lineup encompasses mutual funds, separately managed accounts and customized investment vehicles designed to meet diverse risk-return objectives.

The firm’s roots date back to 1967 with the founding of Sanford C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.