Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Wedbush

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citizens Jmp raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Airbnb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays set a $120.00 target price on Airbnb and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $128.00 price target on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.85.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.8%

Airbnb stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.33 and a 200-day moving average of $126.99. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $28,475,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 232,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,929.90. The trade was a 50.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total transaction of $6,719,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,014,210.64. This represents a 52.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,206,022 shares of company stock worth $148,582,096. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Citizens (JMP) recently upgraded ABNB to “outperform” and set a $160 price target, which supports upside expectations and buying interest. Citizens Upgrade

Analyst upgrade: Citizens (JMP) recently upgraded ABNB to “outperform” and set a $160 price target, which supports upside expectations and buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism / valuation checks: Several outlets note analyst upgrades and coverage that signal growing confidence in ABNB’s growth outlook, which can buoy the stock. Yahoo Valuation Check

Analyst optimism / valuation checks: Several outlets note analyst upgrades and coverage that signal growing confidence in ABNB’s growth outlook, which can buoy the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Insider transaction: CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares at about $130 on Feb. 2. The sale is small relative to her holdings and may be routine diversification rather than a signal of company fundamentals. SEC Filing

Insider transaction: CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares at about $130 on Feb. 2. The sale is small relative to her holdings and may be routine diversification rather than a signal of company fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting appears flat/ambiguous (reported as effectively zero), likely a data/reporting artifact — short-selling pressure is not a clear driver today.

Short-interest reporting appears flat/ambiguous (reported as effectively zero), likely a data/reporting artifact — short-selling pressure is not a clear driver today. Neutral Sentiment: Trending coverage: Zacks and MarketBeat pieces highlight ABNB as a widely watched, “trending” stock; increased attention raises volatility but is not a directional catalyst by itself. Zacks Trending Stock

Trending coverage: Zacks and MarketBeat pieces highlight ABNB as a widely watched, “trending” stock; increased attention raises volatility but is not a directional catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Price-target cut: Wedbush lowered its price target from $135 to $130 and moved to a “neutral” rating, removing some near-term upside and weighing on sentiment. The Fly: Wedbush Cut

Price-target cut: Wedbush lowered its price target from $135 to $130 and moved to a “neutral” rating, removing some near-term upside and weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: Analysis pieces warn that ABNB’s current valuation leaves limited room for execution error (hotel expansion and growth execution risks), which increases downside sensitivity if growth slows. Seeking Alpha Valuation Note

Valuation concerns: Analysis pieces warn that ABNB’s current valuation leaves limited room for execution error (hotel expansion and growth execution risks), which increases downside sensitivity if growth slows. Negative Sentiment: Institutional trimming: Reports of ARK and other funds trimming positions have pressured sentiment even if some moves reflect ETF rebalancing rather than conviction-based selling. TipRanks / ARK Trades

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

