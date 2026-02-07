Air T, Inc. (AIRTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on February 17th

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Air T Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AIRTP opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air T, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRTP) is a provider of private aviation services, offering on-demand air charter, aircraft management, and fixed base operator (FBO) solutions. Through its fleet of light jets, turboprops, and midsize aircraft, the company caters to corporate and leisure travelers seeking customized flight schedules and personalized in-flight experiences.

In addition to air charter operations, Air T delivers comprehensive aircraft management services, which include crew sourcing, pilot training, maintenance coordination, and regulatory compliance support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.