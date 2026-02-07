Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Affirm from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 3.56. Affirm has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In related news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $53,746,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,440. The trade was a 96.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 711,256 shares of company stock valued at $57,231,923 over the last ninety days. 11.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 111.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 190.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 468.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Affirm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Affirm this week:

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

