Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barclays

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADNT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adient from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adient from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.61.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $26.48 on Friday. Adient has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $26.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 2,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,736.75. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 68.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient’s product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

