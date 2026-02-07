ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $114,972.00 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $114,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 746,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,499,211.63. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 97 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,145.64.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 49 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $1,098.58.

On Friday, January 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,780 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $114,194.20.

On Thursday, January 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 53 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,171.30.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 201 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $4,442.10.

On Friday, January 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $24,222.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 692 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $15,272.44.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,400 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $134,946.00.

On Friday, January 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,702 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $92,142.78.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 13,979 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $348,496.47.

NYSE ACR opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 104.99, a quick ratio of 104.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $24.61.

ACRES Commercial Realty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 120.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 80,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 22.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. JMP Securities set a $24.50 price target on ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

