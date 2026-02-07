accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 368.10 and traded as low as GBX 258. accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 259, with a volume of 11,220 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACSO. Shore Capital Group upgraded accesso Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 435 price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 520.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 302.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 366.89. The company has a market capitalization of £99.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

In related news, insider Matthew Boyle sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 265, for a total transaction of £28,710.10. 36.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward

