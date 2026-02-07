a16z Perennial Management L.P. Takes $306,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,200,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,062,000 after buying an additional 538,606 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,298,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,332,000 after buying an additional 196,401 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,695,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,235,000 after buying an additional 530,520 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,133 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,046,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,734,000 after acquiring an additional 104,625 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of AZN opened at $193.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $122.48 and a one year high of $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

