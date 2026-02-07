5,435 Shares in Citigroup Inc. $C Bought by a16z Perennial Management L.P.

a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMB Wealth Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.56.

NYSE:C opened at $122.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

