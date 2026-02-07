5,435 Shares in Citigroup Inc. $C Bought by a16z Perennial Management L.P.

a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMB Wealth Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Key Citigroup News
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management optimism on consent orders — Citi executives told Reuters they expect to complete remediation work on major regulatory consent orders later this year, which would reduce compliance uncertainty and the risk of further supervisory restrictions. Exclusive: Citigroup aims to complete work on consent orders this year, sources say
- Positive Sentiment: Employee benefit/PR move — Citi will match the federal government’s $1,000 deposits to Trump Accounts for children of U.S. employees (born 2025–2028), a low-cost benefit that can help staff retention and signal stability in workforce support. Citi to match federal government’s $1K Trump Account contributions for employees’ children
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings update — Citi reported Q4 EPS above consensus ($1.81 vs. $1.65) which supports valuation; revenue was slightly below expectations but EPS beat and year-over-year EPS growth reduce near-term earnings risk. Citigroup stock page / Q4 results summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Large workforce reduction reported — Coverage notes Citi plans to cut up to ~60,000 jobs by 2026; while large layoffs could boost margins over time, they create execution risk and public scrutiny that investors should monitor. Citigroup to Axe 60,000 Jobs by 2026 — What It Signals
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector lobbying and policy risk — Reuters reports big U.S. banks increased lobbying as policy fights heat up in Washington; this underscores ongoing regulatory and policy risk that could affect Citi and peers, but is a broad-sector factor rather than company‑specific. Big US banks boost Washington lobbying muscle as policy fights heat up
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup
Citigroup Stock Performance
NYSE:C opened at $122.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- New gold price target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.