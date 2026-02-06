Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells $46,493.74 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) EVP Derek Steward sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $46,493.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,001.22. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.96. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZION shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.32.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

