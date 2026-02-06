Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for CACI Earnings

CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CACI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $7.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.63. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $23.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q2 2027 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $7.78 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $30.44 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $8.11 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $34.21 EPS.

Get CACI International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CACI International from $670.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CACI International from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CACI International from $535.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.09.

CACI International Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $598.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $590.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. CACI International has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $683.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The information technology services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.93%. CACI International’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.95 EPS. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-28.920 EPS.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CACI International this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised CACI’s price target to around $700, signaling continued confidence in the company’s medium‑term outlook; this analyst action can provide upside support to the stock. Read More. Read More.

JPMorgan raised CACI’s price target to around $700, signaling continued confidence in the company’s medium‑term outlook; this analyst action can provide upside support to the stock. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased several longer‑term/fiscal year estimates — notably FY2026 EPS to $28.33 (from $27.74) and FY2028 EPS to $34.21 (from $34.00) — and raised Q4 2027 and Q4 2026 quarter forecasts. These upward revisions support the company’s multi‑year earnings growth thesis.

Zacks Research increased several longer‑term/fiscal year estimates — notably FY2026 EPS to $28.33 (from $27.74) and FY2028 EPS to $34.21 (from $34.00) — and raised Q4 2027 and Q4 2026 quarter forecasts. These upward revisions support the company’s multi‑year earnings growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks’ releases contain several very small tweaks to quarter estimates (e.g., Q3 2026 from $6.93 to $6.92, Q3 2027 from $7.81 to $7.78) that are unlikely to move the stock materially on their own.

Zacks’ releases contain several very small tweaks to quarter estimates (e.g., Q3 2026 from $6.93 to $6.92, Q3 2027 from $7.81 to $7.78) that are unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near‑term quarter forecasts — most notably Q2 2027 EPS to $7.16 (from $7.45) and Q2 2028 to $8.11 (from $8.32) — and trimmed Q1 2028 slightly. These downward revisions to near‑term earnings expectations are the primary reason for downward pressure on the share price today.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.