Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 31,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $193.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.10. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.37 and a 52 week high of $206.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.