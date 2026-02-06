Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 31,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.
Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance
Shares of AWI stock opened at $193.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.10. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.37 and a 52 week high of $206.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries Profile
Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.
Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Armstrong World Industries
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.