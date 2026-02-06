Walter Public Investments Inc. Buys 6,672 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,804 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.9% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,077,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $350,712,742,000 after buying an additional 13,691,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,196,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $148,823,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,001,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,714,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,493,678,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,316,535,000 after buying an additional 11,600,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $393.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.24 and its 200-day moving average is $496.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Positive Sentiment: Large AI demand validation — Microsoft is the anchor customer in multibillion-dollar infrastructure deals (e.g., IREN’s contracts tied to a $9.7B Microsoft AI cloud arrangement), signaling sustained enterprise demand for Azure/AI services. Read More.

Large AI demand validation — Microsoft is the anchor customer in multibillion-dollar infrastructure deals (e.g., IREN’s contracts tied to a $9.7B Microsoft AI cloud arrangement), signaling sustained enterprise demand for Azure/AI services. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory / policy partnership — the UK is teaming with Microsoft to build deepfake-detection tools, reinforcing MSFT’s role in AI safety and government contracts (adds non-cyclical revenue and credibility). Read More.

Regulatory / policy partnership — the UK is teaming with Microsoft to build deepfake-detection tools, reinforcing MSFT’s role in AI safety and government contracts (adds non-cyclical revenue and credibility). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corporate governance & talent moves — Microsoft hired a seasoned security leader from Google and shuffled internal cybersecurity leadership, which may reduce operational risk and reassure enterprise customers. Read More.

Corporate governance & talent moves — Microsoft hired a seasoned security leader from Google and shuffled internal cybersecurity leadership, which may reduce operational risk and reassure enterprise customers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning mixed — some asset managers (First Eagle, Manning & Napier) have increased MSFT stakes while others trimmed exposure; flows are ambiguous for near-term price action. Read More.

Institutional positioning mixed — some asset managers (First Eagle, Manning & Napier) have increased MSFT stakes while others trimmed exposure; flows are ambiguous for near-term price action. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst targets & outlook vary — Daiwa trimmed its price target but kept a buy rating, and some firms reiterate Buy while trimming targets, producing mixed signals on fair value. Read More.

Analyst targets & outlook vary — Daiwa trimmed its price target but kept a buy rating, and some firms reiterate Buy while trimming targets, producing mixed signals on fair value. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Stifel downgrade triggered selling — Stifel cut MSFT to Hold, citing intensifying competition (Google, Anthropic) for AI services and rising AI-related costs for Microsoft, which hit sentiment hard. Read More.

Stifel downgrade triggered selling — Stifel cut MSFT to Hold, citing intensifying competition (Google, Anthropic) for AI services and rising AI-related costs for Microsoft, which hit sentiment hard. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Earnings hangover — the stock plunged after Q2 as investors focused on AI capex, margin pressure and capacity limits in Azure despite revenue beats; the market is penalizing near-term execution risks. Read More.

Earnings hangover — the stock plunged after Q2 as investors focused on AI capex, margin pressure and capacity limits in Azure despite revenue beats; the market is penalizing near-term execution risks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Product adoption and competition concerns — reports flag slowing Copilot adoption and user frustration plus accelerating competition in cloud AI, raising doubts about how quickly Azure/AI monetization will scale. Read More.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.28.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total value of $6,266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 129,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,620.48. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total transaction of $1,364,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,703,959.04. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

