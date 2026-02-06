Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $144.39 and last traded at $142.41. Approximately 13,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 88,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.96.

VRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $218.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $950.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 31st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 14,100.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,483.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a publicly traded investment management company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The firm offers a broad range of investment solutions to institutional, high-net-wealth, and retail investors, drawing on the expertise of multiple affiliated investment teams. Since its founding in 1995, Virtus has grown by integrating specialized asset managers and expanding its product lineup, while maintaining a focus on active management across diverse market environments.

The company’s product suite encompasses mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), collective trusts, UCITS funds, and separately managed accounts.

