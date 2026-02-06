Virtus Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Virtus Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.0% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 47.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,520,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,493,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after buying an additional 4,398,605 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,130,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,890,000 after acquiring an additional 559,413 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,616,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,563,000 after acquiring an additional 148,881 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,814,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,099,000 after purchasing an additional 323,755 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,603,258. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $104.40.

Positive Sentiment: Lower U.S. yields and renewed safe-haven demand gave gold a bid, supporting ETF flows into IAU. Gold Catches a Bid

Lower U.S. yields and renewed safe-haven demand gave gold a bid, supporting ETF flows into IAU. Positive Sentiment: Growing Fed rate-cut hopes and risk-off moves have revived safe-haven interest in gold, underpinning near-term demand for IAU. Safe-Haven Bid Returns

Growing Fed rate-cut hopes and risk-off moves have revived safe-haven interest in gold, underpinning near-term demand for IAU. Positive Sentiment: Macro and institutional signals support longer-term appetite — central banks continue net purchases and high-profile investors (e.g., Ray Dalio) publicly favor gold as an allocation, which can support IAU flows. Central Banks Buy Gold Dalio on Gold

Macro and institutional signals support longer-term appetite — central banks continue net purchases and high-profile investors (e.g., Ray Dalio) publicly favor gold as an allocation, which can support IAU flows. Neutral Sentiment: Technical levels matter: strategists note key intraday entry/support zones and that $5,000/oz remains a firm resistance — this implies potential choppy trading for IAU near current levels. Intraday Price Levels

Technical levels matter: strategists note key intraday entry/support zones and that $5,000/oz remains a firm resistance — this implies potential choppy trading for IAU near current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts point to rising volatility and the possibility of consolidation after recent swings — this can mean muted directional moves in IAU until a clear breakout or breakdown. Technical Analysis

Analysts point to rising volatility and the possibility of consolidation after recent swings — this can mean muted directional moves in IAU until a clear breakout or breakdown. Negative Sentiment: Silver’s sharp sell-off and deleveraging episodes have spilled into gold markets, limiting upside for IAU as traders reduce exposure across precious metals. Silver Sell-Off Silver Deleveraging

Silver’s sharp sell-off and deleveraging episodes have spilled into gold markets, limiting upside for IAU as traders reduce exposure across precious metals. Negative Sentiment: Dollar strength and profit-taking after recent rallies have capped gains; analysts warn of bearish reversals and margin-pressure dynamics that could weigh on gold/IAU. Bearish Reversal

Dollar strength and profit-taking after recent rallies have capped gains; analysts warn of bearish reversals and margin-pressure dynamics that could weigh on gold/IAU. Negative Sentiment: Spillover from cryptocurrency sell-offs has pressured risk assets and contributed to intraday weakness in gold, adding short-term downside risk for IAU. Crypto Spillover

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

