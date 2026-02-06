Virtus Family Office LLC Makes New $494,000 Investment in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 658.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,041,000 after buying an additional 861,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,499,000 after acquiring an additional 539,256 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 43.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,423,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,104,000 after purchasing an additional 428,932 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,705,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter worth approximately $24,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.78. 40,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,448. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 15.04%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe’s largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

