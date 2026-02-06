Virtus Family Office LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Virtus Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

