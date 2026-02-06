Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE UNM traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,505,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,678. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.20.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $657,090. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $572,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,578.66. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,113,353,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,734,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,063,000 after purchasing an additional 223,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,837,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,862,000 after purchasing an additional 219,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Unum Group by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,516,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,704,000 after purchasing an additional 978,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Unum Group this week:

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.