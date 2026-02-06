UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading 3% Higher – Time to Buy?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $277.81 and last traded at $276.49. Approximately 9,533,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 11,450,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.55.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $250.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.01.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. North Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

