Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Under Armour updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.10-0.110 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Under Armour’s conference call:

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour says its operational turnaround is gaining traction after SKU rationalization and targeted leadership moves (e.g., Kara Trent , Adam Peake, Eric Liedtke), and adjusted results beat expectations with a modest upward revision to full‑year adjusted operating income.

Under Armour says its operational turnaround is gaining traction after SKU rationalization and targeted leadership moves (e.g., , Adam Peake, Eric Liedtke), and adjusted results beat expectations with a modest upward revision to full‑year adjusted operating income. GAAP results were materially depressed by one‑time items — a $99M litigation reserve, $75M of Q3 restructuring (and $224M total to date) and a $247M non‑cash valuation allowance on U.S. deferred tax assets — producing a $1.01 diluted loss per share despite positive adjusted EPS.

GAAP results were materially depressed by one‑time items — a $99M litigation reserve, $75M of Q3 restructuring (and $224M total to date) and a $247M non‑cash valuation allowance on U.S. deferred tax assets — producing a $1.01 diluted loss per share despite positive adjusted EPS. Footwear remains the weakest category with year‑to‑date sales down about 14% and Q3 footwear revenue down 12%, prompting assortment cuts and a reset that the company expects to stabilize in fiscal 2027.

Footwear remains the weakest category with year‑to‑date sales down about and Q3 footwear revenue down 12%, prompting assortment cuts and a reset that the company expects to stabilize in fiscal 2027. Management highlights improving product and brand momentum — stronger HeatGear/ColdGear, Icon Fleece and women’s franchises, plus early successful launches (Velociti Elite 3, Assert 11, HB Low, Sola, Arc 96) showing higher ASPs, better sell‑through and more favorable wholesale engagement.

Management highlights improving product and brand momentum — stronger HeatGear/ColdGear, Icon Fleece and women’s franchises, plus early successful launches (Velociti Elite 3, Assert 11, HB Low, Sola, Arc 96) showing higher ASPs, better sell‑through and more favorable wholesale engagement. Liquidity and working capital: inventory declined ~2% to just over $1B, cash of $465M plus $600M in restricted investments earmarked for upcoming debt, and no amounts outstanding on the $1.1B revolver after a ~$200M paydown, providing runway but with restrictions on the $600M.

Under Armour Stock Up 18.1%

NYSE:UA traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. 8,826,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,087,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. Under Armour has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Under Armour

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 13,182,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $67,494,241.28. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 41,958,923 shares in the company, valued at $214,829,685.76. The trade was a 45.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 42,448,155 shares of company stock worth $219,067,338. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 75,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $1,465,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 39.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 62,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc is a global designer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a wide range of athletic categories, including running, training, basketball, outdoor and golf, with specialized lines for men, women and youth. Under Armour emphasizes innovative fabrics and technologies designed to enhance athletic performance, such as moisture-wicking HeatGear®, cold-weather ColdGear® and UV-protective UA Tech™ materials.

The company was founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football captain Kevin Plank, who sought to create a superior moisture-wicking T-shirt to keep athletes cool and dry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.